Lucy from Greer's Markets shares her take on this favorite regional dish that you'll definitely want to make at home!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled
- 2 each small onions, diced small
- 2 each celery ribs, diced small
- 1 whole green bell pepper, diced small
- 5 each garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoon celery seed
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried basil
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 15 oz tomato sauce
- 28 oz diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained
STEPS:
Melt butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onions, bell pepper, celery, garlic, salt, celery seed, thyme, basil, and pepper. Cook stirring often for 8-10 minutes, until vegetables have softened.
Sprinkle the flour over vegetables, and stir well making sure flour is incorporated. Allow to cook while stirring constantly for 3 minutes.
Add chicken broth while continuing to stir.
Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, and sugar. Turn heat to high, and bring to a boil. Continue to stir.
Once boiling, reduce heat to medium low, and simmer for 30 minutes to an hour.
Add shrimp and allow them to cook while simmering, 8 minutes. Shrimp will be pink when cooked through.
Serve over rice.
