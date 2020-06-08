Family meals have taken on new meaning for all of us, from maximizing pantry staples, to making better decisions at the grocery store. Registered Dietitian, Annessa Chumbley, with RDTV has some great advice on how to incorporate more seafood into your menu rotation.
There are plenty of ways to make seafood the star of your plate. You can add frozen shrimp to a bowl of colorful vegetables and pasta, and then mix in Ranch or your dressing of choice. Another dish in this video uses canned crab mixed with leftover mashed potatoes, balled up and rolled in Panko bread crumbs.
Eating seafood not only helps your family stay healthy, it also helps the men and women who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. You can support them by buying seafood at the grocery store, ordering seafood online, or ordering it from a local restaurant.
A great resource for planning delicious meals is EatSeafoodAmerica.com. They have seafood recipes that are family-friendly and budget-friendly. You can also post pictures to social media with the hashtag #EatSeafoodAmerica.
Remember, by eating seafood with your family, you can help save an industry that employs nearly 2 million Americans. So let's eat!
