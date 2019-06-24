A trip to the mall isn't complete without a nice, warm pretzel for a snack. You may not know, you can make them right in the comfort of your own kitchen. Our partners at Better Homes & Gardens share a simple recipe, and Jillian Lopez shows you in this video.
Better Homes & Gardens is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Fox 10.
RECIPE:
www.bhg.com/recipe/diy-mall-pretzels
Prep: 40 mins, Bake: 8 mins to 10 mins at 450°, Ready-In: 3 hrs includes rising, Servings: 12
Ingredients:
- 1 0.25 ounce package active dry yeast
- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 3 ½ cups warm water (110°F)
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups bread flour
- 2 tablespoons baking soda
- 1 ½ tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons coarse kosher salt
Directions:
Step 1: Dissolve yeast, brown sugar, and table salt in 1 1/2 cups warm water in a large bowl. Stir in both flours. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Put dough into a greased bowl, turning to coat, then cover and let rise at room temperature for 1 hour.
Step 2: Preheat oven to 450°F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine remaining 2 cups warm water and baking soda in a bowl. Turn out dough onto floured surface and cut into 12 equal-size pieces. Roll each into a 3-foot pencil-thin rope. Twist into pretzel shape and dip into baking soda mixture. Transfer to baking sheets, 6 per sheet, arranging about 2 inches apart. Let rise 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 4: Bake in upper and lower thirds of oven, switching position of sheets halfway through baking, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Brush pretzels with butter and sprinkle with kosher salt, then transfer to a rack to cool 15 minutes.
To store: Baked pretzels can be refrigerated in a zip-top bag for 2 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.