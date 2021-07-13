Jeff Barker from Blue Bell Creameries stopped by Studio 10 to make three sweet treats you can make at home: an ice cream pie, a homemade ice cream sandwich, and a deconstructed sundae.
July is National Ice Cream Month, and you can celebrate by trying Blue Bell's brand new flavor!
Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut. Available in half gallons and pints for a limited time!
You can find out more about Blue Bell products here. Join the Blue Bell Country Club to get updates on the latest flavors hitting the market!
