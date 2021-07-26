Chef Nino with Rouses Markets is back with a delicious recipe! Watch the clip above for food and fun. For more information on Rouses Markets visit their website.
MAMMA MIA! MEAT BALLS SLIDERS!
Serves 8-10
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
1 pound ground beef chuck
1 pound ground pork
1 pound ground veal
1 large egg, beaten
3 cups Rouses French Bread, crust removed and broken into ½-inch pieces
1 cup PET Evaporated Milk
1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic
¼ cup finely chopped onion
1 bunch fresh chopped Italian parsley
1 teaspoon ground oregano
1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1½ cups fresh whole-milk ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
2 jars Rouses Pasta Sauce
12 slider buns
HOW TO PREP
Preheat oven to 400ºF.
Place bread pieces in a bowl and add milk to saturate the bread. Squeeze gently to remove excess milk.
Add beef, pork, veal, egg, garlic, onion, parsley, oregano, cheeses, salt, and pepper. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Form into approximately 12 meatballs, somewhere between a golf ball and a baseball in size.
Place meatballs on a greased cookie sheet and place in the preheated oven. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
When cooked, place meatballs in a saucepan with the pasta sauce, and gently simmer for 15-20 minutes. Place one meatball into each slider bun to serve.
