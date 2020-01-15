It's Mardi Gras time, and you can celebrate with this delicious crawfish pasta dish from Boudreaux's Cajun Grill!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 oz Alfredo Sauce (1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp cayenne pepper)
- ¼ lb Crawfish Tails
- ½ lb Angel Hair Pasta (cooked and drained)
- 2 TBSP Roasted Red Pepper, Diced
- 1 Artichoke Heart, Quartered
- 2 TBSP Button Mushrooms, Sliced
- 2 TBSP Red Onion, Diced
- 2 TBSP Green Onion, Diced
- ¼ cup Parmesan Cheese, Shredded
- 2 TBSP Butter
STEPS:
Cook the bow tie pasta al dente.
At medium high heat, sauté the onions, mushrooms and roasted red peppers until soft and fragrant. Add the crawfish tails and toss for about 1 minute. Add the Alfredeaux sauce, heat through, and then add the angel hair pasta. Toss pasta until well covered.
Pour onto plate, top with the fresh Parmesan. Enjoy!
