Chef Gerald from Cafe Acadiana is making something with all the colors of Mardi Gras to celebrate Fat Tuesday!
Mardi Gras Shrimp Skewers:
- 6 - 8 Large Shrimp (x4, to make 4 skewers)
- 1 - yellow bell pepper
- 1 - green bell pepper
- 1 - Red (purple) onion
- 1 - link smoked sausage (your favorite brand)
- 1 - 1/2 cup melted butter
- 2 - tbsp "Dat's Good Yeah" Blackening Spice
Cut peppers & onions into 1' squares. Slice sausage into medallions. Season shrimp in separate bowl with Blackening spice.
"Build" your skewer rotating each ingredient. Brush with melted butter. Cook on grill until shrimp are done throughout (no clear, white all the way through) and veggies are tender.
Chicken Rice:
- 2 - cups parboiled rice
- 4 - cups chicken broth
- 1 - 1/2 stick butter (2oz)
- 1 - tsp "Dat's Good Yeah" Cajun seasoning
- 1 - tbsp garlic
- 1 - tsp basil
- 1 - tsp thyme
- 1 - 1/4 cup chopped green onion
Combine everything except green onion. Bring to simmer, stirring for 2-3 minutes. Place lid on pot, and turn heat off.
Wait 20-25 minutes, remove lid, add green onions and fluff/stir rice
Pan Roasted Baby Red Potatoes:
- 1 - pound Baby red potatoes
- 1 - 1/2 stick butter (2oz)
- 1 - tbsp garlic
- 1 - tsp "Dat's Good Yeah" Cajun Seasoning
- 1 - tsp salt
- 1 - tbsp parsley
- 2 - cups chicken broth
- 4 - cups water
Combine water and chicken broth in 4qt pot. Bring to boil, add potatoes. Simmer about 5 minutes, just until slightly tender.
Using a 12" Fry pan/Skillet, Combine potatoes and remaining ingredients on med high heat. Sauté together, gently stirring, until slightly browned and tender.
Plating: Place rice on plate, place skewer over rice, add potatoes to side. Simple, easy, fun at home! Enjoy!
- CAFE ACADIANA
- 16137 Silverhill Avenue, Silverhill, AL
- 251-945-2233
- datsgoodyeah.com
