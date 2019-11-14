Chef Jonavin from Christ Café made the perfect dish that you can use to impress your family!
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 4 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 garlic clove, minced or tbsp. of garlic paste
- 3/4 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth
- 1/4 cup halved Greek olives
- 1/2 teaspoon Greek seasoning
- 4 Mahi Mahi fillets (6 oz each)
- 1/4 cup crumbles tomato and basil feta cheese
STEPS:
- In a large ovenproof skillet, saute onion and green pepper in 1-1/2 teaspoons oil until tender. Add garlic; saute 1 minute longer.
- Stir in the salsa, wine, olives and Greek seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Transfer to a bowl; set aside.
- Sprinkle mahi mahi with salt and pepper. In the same skillet, lightly brown fillets in remaining oil for 2 minutes on each side. Spoon salsa mixture over fillets.
- Bake, uncovered, at 425° for 6 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 2-3 minutes longer or until fish just turns opaque.
Visit Christ United Methodist Church and try Christ Café!
6101 Grelot Rd. Mobile, AL
www.christunited.com/christcafe
251-219-0226
Wednesdays 5-6
Sundays 7:30- 12:30
