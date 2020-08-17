This week's Pet of the Week is a sweet girl named Filly! She's a 3-month-old bulldog/lab mix who was abandoned on the side of a road in Wilmer with her toys.
She'll be available to adopt from the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The shelter is open from 10AM-4PM. If you're interested in adopting Filly, be there as early as possible, because it is first come, first served.
Find more information about the shelter at www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.