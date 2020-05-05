Ruby Slipper is making the perfect dish for Cinco de Mayo-- migas breakfast tacos! You can get this breakfast treat now on their takeout menu.
It's made with eggs, chorizo, and crispy tortilla strips, topped with pepper jack cheese and served on grilled flour tortillas.
For locations and menu, go to www.therubyslippercafe.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.