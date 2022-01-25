Alshawnta Leatherwood and Kaileb Ball from Mo'Bay Beignet Co. visit Studio 10 to make their delicious beignets!
Stop in at one of their locations to try their beignets, bite-sized beignets, and signature syrups like buttercream and cinnamon. You can also buy their original beignet mix and syrups to make the sweet treat at home.
Mo'Bay has two locations on the Gulf Coast, along with one in Auburn, AL and locations opening soon in Tuscaloosa, AL and Hattiesburg, MS.
- Mo'Bay Beignet Co.
- Downtown Mobile: 451 Dauphin Street
- West Mobile: 7450 Airport Boulevard
- mobaybeignetco.com
