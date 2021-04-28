Get ready for Cinco de Mayo at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile! The restaurant is having a big party to celebrate with a tent set up outside, a DJ, and great food and drinks. Be sure to visit Taqueria Mexico at 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, for the fun festivities.
Studio 10's Chelsey stopped by Taqueria Mexico to check out some of their tasty treats. They made some of their signature margaritas and a delicious dish- the molcajete. The entrée features steak, peppers and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. It's served with rice, beans, avocado, cheese, grilled cactus and salad. Watch the video to see this beautiful dish!
Taqueria Mexico is also up for two of the Lagniappe's Nappie Awards! They're nominated for Best Mexican Restaurant and Best Margarita. You can vote at votenappies.com.
- TAQUERIA MEXICO
- 3733 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-414-4496
- Menu & ordering: taqueriamexicomobile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.