EllenJay shares a cute and spooky Halloween treat you can make with the kids and even use for party favors!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 1 bag marshmallows (standard size)
- 1 bag Ghirardelli white chocolate candy melts
- 1 pack candy eyeballs
- 1 pack paper straws
- Piping bags
- Bowl (microwave-safe)
- Tall cup for dipping
- Parchment paper
- Baking sheet
INSTRUCTIONS:
Skewer marshmallows onto each paper straw so they are touching and are near the top of the straw.
Heat white chocolate candy melts according to instructions on bag.
Transfer enough melted chocolate into a tall cup so it will cover the marshmallows completely. Reserve remaining chocolate for drizzling later.
Holding the marshmallow pop vertically, dip into the tall cup. Tap excess chocolate back into cup before placing on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Allow chocolate to set completely at room temp for about 30 minutes.
Add your remaining melted white chocolate to a piping bag. Snip the tip with scissors.
Drizzle "mummy lines" across each pop in a zig-zag motion. Add eyeballs while chocolate lines are still wet.
Allow chocolate lines to set approximately 30 minutes at room temp.
Enjoy immediately or keep in an airtight container for up to a week. We recommend packaging in clear plastic bags, tying with ribbon and using as party favors!
