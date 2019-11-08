Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is putting a spin on a New Orleans classic by turning the muffaletta sandwich into a pasta salad! It features ham, Genoa salami, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, Provolone cheese, olive salad and other traditional muffaletta ingredients. This side dish is perfect for tailgating, family get-togethers or any gathering.
Makes 6-8 servings
INGREDIENTS:
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs
1 pound macaroni shells, cooked according to package directions
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 12-ounce container Rouses olive salad (drain off half of oil)
¼ pound Genoa salami, sliced into strips
½ pound ham, sliced into strips
½ pound mortadella, sliced into strips
½ pound provolone cheese, sliced into strips
½ cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
STEPS:
Stir together mayonnaise, red wine vinegar and Italian herbs in a large glass bowl.
Add pasta, onion and olive salad. Stir well.
Add meats and cheese, stirring after adding each ingredient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.