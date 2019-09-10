Football season is officially here and who doesn’t love to throw down with friends and family for game day?? Of course, you can’t have a football party without delicious food, and that's where Erin from Farm Fresh Meats comes in. Made with homemade chips, these "Nacho Average" BBQ Pork Nachos are so delicious and soooo easy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pack of corn tortillas cut into 4 pieces each
- 1 gallon of your choice of fry oil
- 4 cups pulled pork from Farm Fresh Meats
- 2 pounds of shredded cheese (I blend Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack and Cheddar)
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- ¼ tsp salt and cayenne
- 2 cups So Good BBQ sauce
- 2 jalapenos cored out and cut into rounds for garnish
- 1 bunch of cilantro rinsed and leaves picked for garnish
- ½ red onion diced fine
- 2 stalks of green onions, chopped
- 1 can of white sweet corn
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
STEPS:
1. Heat your fry oil to 350 degrees and fry your corn tortillas in batches, making sure to lightly salt each batch after it comes out of the oil.
2. Add butter to hot skillet and melt. Next, add in an equal amount of flour to create what is typically known as the beginning stage of a roux. Once flour has dissolved into the butter, add milk, salt and cayenne and whisk to combine. After everything is mixed well, add in all of your shredded cheese and let it melt. If the cheese sauce is too thick, add a little extra milk. Once your sauce is at your desired consistency, set aside on very low heat.
3. Drain corn and mix with sour cream, mayo and lime juice. Set aside.
4. Prep jalapenos, cilantro, red and green onion and set aside.
5. Mix Farm Fresh pulled pork with BBQ sauce and warm in a skillet on low.
6. Once all ingredients are prepped and ready-to-go, layer your corn chips, cheese sauce and BBQ pork in a few layers and throw in the oven at 400 degrees for 5-7 minutes. Once out of the oven, top with more BBQ sauce, Corn sauce, jalapenos, cilantro and red and green onion. Turn on your favorite football game and get ready to get down on some seriously delicious CHOS!!!!!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.