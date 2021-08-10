The 3rd Annual Lemon Face Gala is set for August 14, 2021. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at The Steeple in Downtown. Naman's Catering will provide food while you enjoy a silent auction, raffle tickets, and a local band. Organizers are asking that folks come dressed in cocktail attire.
Tickets can still be purchased at their website www.aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com
Bourbon Glazed Baby Back Ribs
5
tablespoons Honey
1/4
cup bourbon
1½
tablespoons hoisin sauce
1
tablespoon Dijon mustard
1
tablespoon plum sauce
1½
teaspoons mild flavored (light) molasses
1½
teaspoons soy sauce
1½
teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
3/4
teaspoon hot chili paste (such as sambal oelek [Indonesian hot chili paste])
1/4
teaspoon salt
1/4
teaspoon ground black pepper
2
2 ¼ to 2 ½ pound racks baby back pork ribs
1
cup unsweetened pineapple juice
Whisk first 11 ingredients in small bowl.
(Glaze can be made 1 day ahead; cover and refrigerate)
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
Place long sheet of heavy duty foil on each of 2 large rimmed baking sheets.
Sprinkle rib racks on all sides with salt and pepper.
Place 1 rib rack on each foil sheet.
Fold up sides of each foil sheet around rib rack to form boat like shape.
Pour 1/2 cup pineapple juice over each rib rack.
Fold up foil to seal packets.
Bake until ribs are tender, about 1 hour.
Remove ribs from foil packets.
Transfer to roasting pan; pour any juices from foil over and cool.
(Can be made 1 day ahead; cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate)
Prepare barbecue (medium heat).
Cut each rib rack in half.
Grill until browned, brushing frequently with glaze and turning often, about 10 minutes.
Cut racks between bones into ribs.
6 Servings
Grilled Chicken and Veggie Kabobs
Marinade
1½
cups orange juice
1
cup olive oil
1/2
cup freshly squeezed lime juice, (about 4 to 5 limes)
1/3
cup soy sauce
4
cloves garlic, crushed
2
teaspoon honey or sugar
2
teaspoon honey sugar
2
teaspoon ground cumin
2
teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
Kabobs
24
skewers, 10 to 12 inch
2
pounds assorted vegetables, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces (zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms)
2
pounds boneless skinless chicken breast or thigh meat, cut into 1 inch pieces
To prepare the marinade: In a large bowl whisk together the orange juice, olive oil, lime juice, soy sauce, garlic, cumin and pepper until well blended. Set aside.
To marinate: Use heavy duty plastic bags for marinating. Place all vegetables into one or two bags. Marinate all protein selections in separate bags. Divide the marinade equally among the bags, seal, and marinate in the refrigerator, turning the bag occasionally, for about 3 hours, or overnight.
Soak wooden skewers in water to cover for at least one hour.
Skewer all of your vegetables and protein choices on individual skewers. For example, thread only bell peppers on one skewer, only squash on another and only chicken on the next. Since protein sources and vegetables cook at varying times, this will allow you to cook individual skewers until the items are sufficiently done (and eliminates burning one ingredient while trying to cook another!)
Discard the marinade. Wrap the ends of wooden skewers in a bit of aluminum foil.
Grilling method: Preheat the grill to 375°F (a medium-hot fire). Grill the chicken until just cooked through and slightly charred, turning often, about 8 minutes.
Oven method: Preheat the oven to 425 F. Arrange the skewers on a large rimmed nonstick baking sheet in a single layer. Bake the chicken until just cooked through, about 10 minutes. For vegetables, bake until tender. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve.
4-6 Servings
