It's Week 2 of Lucy Greer's '7 Meats of Summer' series on Studio 10! This New York Strip is topped with a fresh herb salt that's easy to make at home.
INGREDIENTS:
- green herb salt
- 1 cup kosher salt
- 1 bunch fresh parsley
- 2 cloves fresh garlic
- 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp. ground black pepper
STEPS:
Place garlic cloves and parsley in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until completely chopped. Do not just turn it on high and leave it. You don’t want it to liquify. Add kosher salt, thyme leaves and black pepper. Pulse until completely combined.
Pour out onto a sheet pan or large plate. Allow to dry for 4 hours. Transfer salt to an air tight container.
NY Strip Steaks:
Pat both sides of steaks dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle both sides with some of the green herb salt as you would typically do with regular salt. Remember it is a big piece of meat and should be seasoned liberally. Allow to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Cook steaks using your desired method- grill, cast iron skillet, sauté pan, grill pan. Cook until steak reaches your desired internal temperature. Use high heat to create a nicely browned crust. When the steak is ready to be flipped it will be easy to move. If the steak does not release when you try to flip using tongs, it’s not ready to flip. Rare 120-130 degrees, medium rare 130-140 degrees, medium 140-150 degrees, well 150-160 degrees. Once steak is removed from heat, allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.