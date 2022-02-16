The Studio10 crew had a chance to go check out the newly renovated "Jia" restaurant at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.
The restaurant has been completely redesigned for a fantastic new experience with a noodle bar, a sushi bar and more.
Chef Jason Carlisle prepared Phở Tái (Rare Beef) and Bò Tái Chanh (Rare Beef Salad).
Click on the link to see the the beautiful new renovations and to watch those dishes being prepared.
About Jia:
East meets West with spectacular results at our award-winning Asian restaurant, featuring signature dishes including Teriyaki Salmon, Ginger Lobster, and Mongolian Ribeye, plus noodles, sushi, and traditional favorites. Immerse yourself in an unmatched culinary experience in the newly revamped Zen-inspired space, blending authentic culinary delights with modern sublime simplicity.
https://beaurivage.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/jia.html
