Nothing Bundt Cakes joined Studio 10 to show off some of their decorated bundt cakes! They have cakes for Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, birthdays and much more.
There are plenty of flavors to choose from including salted caramel, chocolate, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, confetti, and carrot...just to name a few. The cakes range in sizes to fit your needs. You can also get the mini "bundlets" for a smaller, individual serving.
To check out their cake and flavor options or to place an order, click here.
MORE INFO:
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- 3255 Airport Blvd, Ste. 120
- Mobile, AL 36606
- Bakery Phone: (251) 308-0530
- www.nothingbundtcakes.com
- Find on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.