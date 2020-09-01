Chef Nino from Rouses Markets whips up a delicious burger made with ground beef and Italian sausage, stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound beef (ground round)
½ pound Rouses Fresh Italian Sausage with casing removed
½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil
1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely chopped
1 tablespoon roasted garlic
Kosher or sea salt to taste
Cracked black pepper to taste
¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
3 slices mozzarella cheese, thick-sliced
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the mozzarella cheese and mix thoroughly. Cover and let rest overnight in the refrigerator.
3. Remove mixture from refrigerator and make 6 patties, about ¼ thick each.
4. Cut mozzarella cheese into 5-inch rounds and place on top of 3 of the patties. Place the other 3 patties atop the 3 cheese-topped patties, and mash the meat around the edges to form a sandwich round and “seal” the mozzarella inside the meat.
5. Place the 3 double patties on a greased cookie sheet and place in the preheated oven. Cook for 20 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F. Serve on bun or bread of your choice.
