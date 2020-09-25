Fall is the time for football, fun and food! Chef Jonavin Murray is making bacon cheddar burgers, perfect to throw on the grill or cook in a grill pan.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 pound 85% lean ground beef
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste
STEPS:
• Preheat the grill or a grill pan to medium heat, about 500 degrees F.
• Parcook the bacon: Add the bacon to a skillet over medium heat (on the stove, not the grill). Cook 2-3 minutes per side, until the bacon begins to render but is not totally crispy. The goal is to par-cook the bacon since it’ll finish cooking in the stuffed burger patties. Remove from the heat. Once cool enough to handle, finely chop into small pieces.
• Form the bacon cheddar stuffed burger patties: Add the chopped bacon to bowl with the ground beef, shredded cheddar, garlic paste, Worcestershire, & ground black pepper. Using your hands, combine the mixture until the bacon and cheddar are evenly dispersed. Be careful not to overmix. Using a burger press or mold, form into 4 equally sized burger patties (see Recipe Notes).
• Grill the stuffed burgers over direct heat for 6 minutes, flipping halfway through for medium doneness. The burgers should have beautiful grill marks & tons of melty cheese oozing out!
• Serve as desired, on toasted buns with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & condiments.
FOR MORE:
Contact Chef Jonavin- Personal Chef Services at Thrive on Facebook.
