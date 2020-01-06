Mike McKinley from One Meal makes his famous Bar-B-Que sauce, with brown sugar, cane syrup and cayenne, served alongside pulled pork and chicken.
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon each onion, garlic and chili powders
1 tablespoon black pepper
2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
10 tablespoons corn starch
4 cups ketchup
4 cups water
3 cups Golden Eagle syrup
2 cups cider vinegar
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons white vinegar
STEPS:
Mix all dry ingredients and set aside. In a pot large enough to hold more than a gallon, mix all wet ingredients over medium heat to a light boil, then start whisking in the dry ingredients. Cook over medium low heat for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.
