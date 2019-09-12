Pad Thai

Siam Thai Cuisine is featured on Studio 10's "In the Kitchen". The ladies demonstrate how to make Pad Thai, a popular stir fried rice noodle dish.

INGREDIENTS:

  • fresh noodles
  • 1 tablespoon concentrated cooking tamarind
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 cup water
  • lime
  • bean sprouts
  • green onions
  • egg

STEPS:

Put oil in the pan. Add egg after the oil gets hot. Add noodles and all sauce. Add bean sprout and green onion. Stir fry all ingredients.

