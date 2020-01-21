Mark from Bone & Barrel prepares a delicious fresh catch with a white wine butter sauce and andouille dirty rice. We also get details on Cuisine for Kids January 28, 2020, to benefit the Child Advocacy Center.
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz. fish filet—seasoning of choice, 2 Tbsp.. Olive Oil
- Beurre Blanc—1 Lemon, 1 Lime, 1 Orange, ½ cup White Wine, 1 Tsp. Honey, ½ Lb. Unsalted Butter
- Dirty Rice—1 cup cooked rice, ¼ cup yellow, ¼ cup red bell pepper, 1 Tbsp. 1 Tbsp. chopped garlic, 4 tbsp. green onion, ½ cup andouille sausage, ¼ cup fish stock ( chicken will do to) 2 Tbsp. olive oil, seasoning
STEPS:
Dirty Rice:
Cook rice ahead of time, small dice all vegetables and sausage, Heat oil in saute pan, brown andouille Sausage, remove and reserve fat, add onion, peppers, garlic,and sauté until they start to sweat to soften then add sausage. Deglaze pan with stock, next add cooked rice and mix well. Season to taste nd garnish with green onion.
Beurre Blanc:
Add citrus juice, wine, and honey to sauté pan or sauté pan and reduce slowly to a syrup. Cube cold butter, then whisk cold butter into the reduction until butter is incorporated. Season with pinch of salt and hold at room temperature way from high heat.
Serving fish:
Season fish as desired, heat olive oil in sauté pan. Season fish as desired, heat olive oil in sauté pan, lay fish side down and cook on each side until done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.