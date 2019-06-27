Chef Landon of Doc's Seafood & Steaks prepares a 24-ounce certified Angus beef ribeye with jumbo lump crab, house béarnaise sauce, bacon-wrapped asparagus and twice baked potato casserole.
DISH:
- 24oz-certified Angus beef ribeye
- Jumbo lump Bayou La Batre crab topping with house béarnaise
- Bacon-wrapped asparagus
- Twiced baked potato casserole
Pan-seared crusted ribeye finished in a 500 degree oven until desired temperature is reached. Wrap a bundle of asparagus in bacon and cook in oven until bacon is crisp. Pan-sauteed crab in garlic butter until warm. Topped with a tarragon shallot white wine béarnaise sauce. Served with a twiced baked potato casserole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.