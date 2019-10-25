Today on Studio 10, we learn about Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The five-day holiday starts Sunday, October 27, 2019, and is observed by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. During the festival, houses and streets are illuminated with lamps and candle displays. Some celebrate with fireworks, and food is also a big part of the festivities, especially sweets.
Our Studio 10 friend Mandeep stopped by the show to make a delicious Indian dish, Paneer Butter Masala. The dish incorporates fresh spices, vegetables, butter and paneer cheese. You can find the recipe he used here and make it at home: www.indianhealthyrecipes.com/paneer-butter-masala-restaurant-style.
