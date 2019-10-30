We can't wait to make Lucy Greer's latest recipe for dinner! Thin chicken cutlets are coated with egg, Parmesan and panko bread crumbs, then pan-fried and finished off in the oven.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2-4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- kosher salt
- black pepper
- olive oil
- butter
Breading:
- 2/3 cup panko bread crumbs, or original bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp. chipotle chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Breading: Stir panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, dried oregano, chipotle chili powder, and kosher salt together in a bowl. Pour onto a plate or shallow dish.
Pour flour onto a plate or shallow dish.
Place eggs in a shallow bowl or dish. Whisk.
Place 1 boneless skinless chicken breast in a gallon size plastic storage bag. Use a meat mallet, rolling pin or heavy skillet to pound out the meat evenly all the way across to make it a thin chicken breast, about 1/4 inch thick. Repeat with all chicken breasts.
Sprinkle pounded chicken breasts with a little kosher salt and black pepper.
Coat chicken with flour on both sides. Then dip into the egg mixture. Coat on both sides with egg. Then dip into the panko Parmesan mixture. Coat on both sides.
Place breaded chicken breasts into a large skillet heated over medium high heat with 2 tbsp. olive oil and 1 tbsp. butter. Cook until lightly browned 1-2 minutes. Flip over and cook 1-2 minutes on other side.
Transfer chicken breasts to a baking sheet or keep chicken in the same skillet you sautéed it in. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
