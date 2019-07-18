Lemon Parmesan Crust

Minced Garlic - 1 cup

Parsley - ½ TBLS

Lemons (zested) - 1 each

Parmesan Cheese - ¼ cup

Garlic Powder - ½ tsp

1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.

2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.

3.Add all ingredients into mixing bowl.

4.Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.

5.Store in Cambro; label and date

Turnip Collard Greens

Collard green - 1 lb

Turnip greens - 3 lb

Bacon diced w/grease - 1 cups

Chicken base - 3 oz.

Creole mustard - 1/4 cups

Sugar - ¼ cup

Red wine vinegar - 1 ½ oz

Apple cider vinegar - 3 oz

Fresh minced garlic - 1/2 cups

Diced white onion - 1 1/2 cups

Louisiana green peppers in jar - 2 each, no juice

Water warm - 1 1/2 gallons

Ham hock - 1

1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.

2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.

3.In kettle place diced bacon and ham hocks. Cook till golden brown. Add minced garlic and onion cook till translucent.

4.Add 1/3 of the warm water. Add collards. Allow greens to wilt down as adding. Add turnips with ⅓ water. Add chicken base, mustard, sugar and vinegar. Allow greens to cook down. Add remaining turnips and last 1/3 of water to pot. Add peppers to pot. Let simmer until stems are tender approx. 3-4 hrs.

Cheese Grits

Stone Ground Grits - 1 lb

Salt - 1 ½ tsp

Shredded Cheddar - ¾ lb

Water - 69 oz

Garlic powder - 1 ½ TBLS

Butter - 1 ½ oz

Shredded White cheddar - 1 ¼ cup

Heavy cream - 5 oz

1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.

2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.

3.Place water in pot. Add butter salt, and garlic powder. Bring to boil. Add grits.

4.Let simmer till grits are done. after approx 15 min as grits “open up” add heavy cream.

5.cook for 10 more min then Add cheese simmer on low to thicken.

Ed's Seafood Shed

3382 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort AL 36527

251-625-1947

https://edsshed.com

