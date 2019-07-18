Lemon Parmesan Crust
Minced Garlic - 1 cup
Parsley - ½ TBLS
Lemons (zested) - 1 each
Parmesan Cheese - ¼ cup
Garlic Powder - ½ tsp
1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.
2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.
3.Add all ingredients into mixing bowl.
4.Mix until all ingredients are incorporated.
5.Store in Cambro; label and date
Turnip Collard Greens
Collard green - 1 lb
Turnip greens - 3 lb
Bacon diced w/grease - 1 cups
Chicken base - 3 oz.
Creole mustard - 1/4 cups
Sugar - ¼ cup
Red wine vinegar - 1 ½ oz
Apple cider vinegar - 3 oz
Fresh minced garlic - 1/2 cups
Diced white onion - 1 1/2 cups
Louisiana green peppers in jar - 2 each, no juice
Water warm - 1 1/2 gallons
Ham hock - 1
1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.
2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.
3.In kettle place diced bacon and ham hocks. Cook till golden brown. Add minced garlic and onion cook till translucent.
4.Add 1/3 of the warm water. Add collards. Allow greens to wilt down as adding. Add turnips with ⅓ water. Add chicken base, mustard, sugar and vinegar. Allow greens to cook down. Add remaining turnips and last 1/3 of water to pot. Add peppers to pot. Let simmer until stems are tender approx. 3-4 hrs.
Cheese Grits
Stone Ground Grits - 1 lb
Salt - 1 ½ tsp
Shredded Cheddar - ¾ lb
Water - 69 oz
Garlic powder - 1 ½ TBLS
Butter - 1 ½ oz
Shredded White cheddar - 1 ¼ cup
Heavy cream - 5 oz
1.Assemble all ingredients and tools.
2.Wash Hands Before Starting Any Recipe.
3.Place water in pot. Add butter salt, and garlic powder. Bring to boil. Add grits.
4.Let simmer till grits are done. after approx 15 min as grits “open up” add heavy cream.
5.cook for 10 more min then Add cheese simmer on low to thicken.
