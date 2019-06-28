Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shows you an easy way to make this Italian classic!
INGREDIENTS:
1 Tbsp. Rouses olive oil
3 Tbsp. Rouses salted butter
3 ½ oz. pancetta or un-smoked bacon, diced
3 eggs, beaten
2 Tbsp. milk
1 Tbsp. thyme
Salt and pepper
1½ lbs. pasta
1 ¼ oz. Parmesan cheese, grated
STEPS:
Heat olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan until mixture begins to froth 2. Add pancetta or bacon and cook for 5 minutes 3. Mix eggs and milk in a small bowl. Stir in thyme and season with salt and pepper. 4. Cook pasta in large pot of boiling, salted water until al dente. 5. Drain pasta and add to the sauté pan 6. Add egg mixture and cook until the eggs begin to set. Do not overcook the eggs or they will become rubbery. 7. Add half of the grated Parmesan cheese, stirring to combine 8. Transfer mixture to a large serving platter 9. Sprinkle the rest of the grated Parmesan cheese over the top and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.