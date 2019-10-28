Dietitian April Sins from Rouses Markets makes a warm "comfort food" dessert that's perfect for the holidays. This crisp also uses healthier ingredient swaps so you don't have to feel guilty about enjoying it!
Peach & Blueberry Pecan Crisp
(Gluten Free)
INGREDIENTS:
1/3 cup rolled oats
4 Tbsp Swerve brown sugar
2 Tbsp plus 1 Tbsp oat flour, divided
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 pinches Rouses salt
2 Tablespoons Brummel and Brown Yogurt Butter
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1 can peaches in its own juice, drained
1 teasp lemon juice
½ teaspoon lemon zest
STEPS:
Mix oats, 3 Tbsp brown sugar, 2 Tbsp oat flour, and cinnamon. Add salt, butter, and work the butter in until crumbly. Preheat oven 375F.
In separate bowl mix together peaches and blueberries with lemon juice and zest, and remaining brown sugar, and remaining flour, and pinch salt.
Pour fruit mixture into baking dish then coat on top with oat mixture. Bake until top is golden brown approx. 25-30 minutes.
Serve with Cado Vanilla Bean avocado ice cream!
Nutrition Facts:
Calories 109; Total Fat 3g; Saturated Fat 0.8g; Sodium 120mg; Carbohydrates 23g; Fiber 2.5g; Protein 2g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.