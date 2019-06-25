Peach, ginger, garlic and a little bit of heat with red pepper flakes make this bourbon infused sauce truly amazing over grilled chicken breast. Thanks to Dream Dinners Daphne for the recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
- ¼ cup apple juice concentrate
- 1/8 cup ketchup
- 1 tsp. chopped garlic
- ¼ tsp. ginger puree
- 1/3 cup peach puree
- 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 3 chicken breasts
STEPS:
Thaw in refrigerator. *Prepare Garlic Asparagus Spears per separate cooking instructions provided* GRILL 1.Preheat grill. Remove chicken from marinade and place on a plate. Pour remaining marinade into small saucepan on high, bring to a boil, reduce heat to med and simmer for 8-10 min. to thicken into a sauce. 2.Meanwhile, grill chicken 4-5 min. per side. 3. Serve sauce over chicken with asparagus on the side. Or STOVETOP 1.Heat large saute pan on stove top. Add 2 Tbsp olive oil or spray with nonstick cooking spray. 2.Remove chicken from marinade and brown over med-high heat, 2-3 min. per side. 3.Pour remaining marinade into pan, bring to boil, reduce heat to med, cover and simmer 8-10 min. to thicken into a sauce.
