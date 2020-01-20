April, the Rouses dietitian, shows you a tasty, healthy breakfast you can make ahead and grab as you're running out the door!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup whole oats
- 3/4 cup Rouses milk or plant-based milk
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter (we used simply Jif)
- 2 teaspoons Rouses fruit preserves
- *Optional: add-ins like chia seeds, cinnamon, flaxseeds, honey
- *Optional: fruit for topping (we used bananas & blueberries)
STEPS:
In a Mason jar, mix all ingredients well. Add your favorite healthy add-ins, like chia seeds, cinnamon and flaxseeds. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve cold or heated for breakfast. Top with fruit if desired.
