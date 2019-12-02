Rouses dietitian April makes a fun holiday treat with a healthy twist!
INGREDIENTS:
1 large container Greek Gods Nonfat Yogurt
8 mini candy canes (4 crushed, 4 whole)
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup Lily's milk chocolate baking chips (divided in half, 1/4 & 1/4)
You will also need:
1 9x13 glass baking dish
Parchment paper
Whisk
Mixing bowl
Rubber spatula
STEPS:
Pour yogurt into a medium sized mixing bowl. Whisk the yogurt until it loosens. Stir in extract. Gently stir in crushed peppermints and 1/4 chocolate chips. Line the pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture in the baking dish and smooth evenly with rubber spatula. Decorate the top of the yogurt with remaining candy canes and chocolate chips. Place the completed mixture into the freezer. Freeze for 4 hours. When ready to serve, crack into pieces and serve immediately.
Nutrition: Calories: 65; Total Fat: 0.5; Saturated Fat: 0.3; Sodium: 69; Total Carbs: 10; Fiber: 1.6; Protein: 1.6
