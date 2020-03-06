You've probably heard of Beef Wellington, but what about Pork Wellington? Chef Nino from Rouses shares this twist on a classic dish.
INGREDIENTS:
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins
Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning, to taste
2 loaves Rouses French bread
10 sprigs fresh rosemary, finely cut
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 pounds bacon, thinly sliced
1 whole garlic bulb, cloves peeled and finely chopped
10 sage leaves, finely chopped
Rouses olive oil
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. Season tenderloins with Adrenaline Seasoning. Cut the bread loaves to the length of each tenderloin. Remove some of the soft interior of the bread, leaving a shell of crust.
3. Place each tenderloin inside a hollowed-out loaf. Distribute rosemary and sage under and on top of each tenderloin.
4. Spread half of the chopped garlic on top of each tenderloin. Wrap the loaves with bacon slices. Place the loaves in a roasting pan.
5. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake the tenderloin loaves for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Take out of oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Cut each loaf into individual slices to serve.
