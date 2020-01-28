'Dinner's Ready' on Dauphin Island is kicking off Mardi Gras with delicious king cake cupcakes, filled with a creamy praline pecan filling. Don't miss the People's Parade on Dauphin Island, coming up Saturday, February 1, 2020!
King Cake Cupcakes
INGREDIENTS:
- 2/3 cup butter, softened
- 1 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cup milk
- 3 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each one. Add vanilla. In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt.
Add dry ingredients to creamed mixture, alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Add cinnamon sugar until well blended. Fill baking cups 3/4 full. Bake 15-20 minutes until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Praline Pecan Filling
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 sticks butter
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 cups finely chopped pecans
STEPS:
In a heavy, non-stick sauce pan, melt butter over low temperature. Add brown sugar and stir well. Add egg yolks, salt and syrup. Bring to a LIGHT boil over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens (approximately ten minutes). Remove from heat and stir in pecans.
Allow mixture to cool thoroughly (refrigerate if necessary) until very thick. Fill cupcakes with the praline filling using a piping bag and large round piping tip.
Frost with cinnamon-cream cheese frosting and sprinkle with purple, green and gold sanding sugar.
