Bama Bob’s BBQ is a new restaurant located on Dauphin Island Parkway (a mile north of the Dog River Bridge) in Mobile, AL. Bama Bob started out as a food truck just over a year ago.
Co-owner Bobby "Bama Bob" Lankford joined us outside on the grill on Studio 10. Bobby has been a nationally-ranked professional BBQ competitor for the past ten years. He competed in the World Food Championship three years in a row.
In this video, Bobby shows off their pulled pork loaded potato. It's a large potato with melted butter, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, nacho cheese (or shredded cheese), BBQ seasoning and jalapenos. You can get one, made any way you like it, at Bama Bob's. They're open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Fri. and lunch on Saturdays.
- Bama Bob's BBQ
- 3758 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, AL
- CALL 251-331-2747
- bamabobs.com
- Find on Facebook
- OPEN: Tuesday-Friday, 11am-6pm// Saturday, 11am-2pm// CLOSED Sunday & Monday
