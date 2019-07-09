Smac and Pooh from Smac's Shack Food Truck make their Studio 10 debut, showing us how they prep and cook Boston butts to make fork-tender, juicy pulled pork. They also show us something you can do at home with your pulled pork...making "Que-Psi-Dillas"!
INGREDIENTS:
For Pulled Pork (yields 6-8 lbs):
- 10 – 12 lb pork shoulder
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup salt
- ½ cup black pepper
For Que-Psi-Dillas (cooks 8 adult servings or 16 kid servings):
- 32 oz cooked pulled pork
- 8 large tortillas (burrito sized)
- 16 oz Mexican cheese blend
- 4 oz (one tsp per) taco seasoning
STEPS:
First we will start off with a 10-12 lb. boston butt / pork shoulder / picnic. We will then season and smoke (or directly cook on our oven grates with a water pan underneath) for 8 hours @250 degrees. Don’t worry about having an internal temp because we are looking for a certain tenderness. Once you can poke it with a fork and it goes through like hot butter it is ready to be wrapped and rested for at least 30 minutes.
After resting, we pull out the blade bone (should come out clean) and start pulling pork while reintroducing drippings that were collected. We then season to taste primarily using salt, pepper, and brown sugar.
Now that our pork is ready, we want to use a flat top grill or large skillet to cook our Que-Psi-Dillas. Heat surface on a medium heat setting and oil it up really good. Place your tortilla on the surface and add taco seasoning and Mexican cheese. Take a few forkfuls of the pulled pork and place only on half of the tortilla. Use spatula to fold other half of tortilla onto the side with pork and press lightly. Flip tortilla until desired color is achieved. Remove from heat and add a side of salsa, peppers, and sour cream. Enjoy!
