These pumpkin bars from Lucy with Greer's Markets will get you in the fall mood! They're cut into squares, making for an easy grab-and-go snack or dessert.
INGREDIENTS:
- Cake:
- 15 oz canned pumpkin puree
- 4 large eggs
- ¾ cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Icing:
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 6 tbsp. butter, softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2-3 tablespoon milk
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For Cake: Beat pumpkin, eggs, oil, and vanilla in a large bowl with a hand mixer until well combined. In a separate bowl combine 2 cups flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup sugar, 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda and 1/2 tsp salt. Slowly pour dry ingredients into wet ingredients until well combined.
Pour batter onto a greased 15x10x1 or 18x13x1 baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Time will depend on size baking sheet you’re using. Allow cake to completely cool before icing.
For Icing: Beat butter, cream cheese and vanilla in a bowl with a hand mixer until well combined. Add powdered sugar and mix. Add milk 1 tbsp. at a time until icing becomes a spreadable consistency.
Spread icing over cooled cake. Slice into squares. Store in refrigerator.
