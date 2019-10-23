Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shares this seasonal treat that's super easy to make using puff pastry!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 package frozen puff pastry, 17.3 oz
- 1/2 cup pure pumpkin purée
- 6 tbsp. butter, softened
- 3/4 cup brown sugar, divided
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- Icing:
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tbsp. milk
STEPS:
Allow puff pastry to defrost according to package instructions. Unfold both sheets and discard parchment paper. Lay sheets side by side.
Brush butter on each sheet of pastry, covering completely. Spread 1/2 cup pumpkin on each sheet of pastry. Sprinkle 1/4 cup brown sugar on top of each pumpkin layer. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice on each sheet.
Roll each sheet up and slice into 6 slices. You will have 12 total pieces between the 2 rolled pastries. Place all 12 pieces cut side up in a sprayed 9x13 baking dish. Brush with butter and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar.
Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before icing.
Icing: Whisk together powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. If too thick, add more milk. If too thin, add more powered sugar. Drizzle over cooled pumpkin cinnamon rolls.
