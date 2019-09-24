It's officially fall, and Dietitian April from Rouses Markets is showing us a yummy fall treat made with healthier ingredients!
INGREDIENTS:
Makes about 8 muffins
½ cup Swerve granular
¼ cup regular granular sugar
½ cup Thrive algae oil
1 egg
½ can organic pumpkin puree
¾ cup all purpose flour or your favorite baking flour
¼ cup ground flaxseed
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400F. In a medium mixing bowl, combine Swerve, sugar, thrive, egg, and pumpkin. Using a whisk, beat together until combined. Mix in flour and remaining ingredients. Mix with a whisk about 2-3 minutes until well combined. Placed in greased cupcake liners in cupcake pan filling each ½ full. Place in oven and bake for 18 minutes.
Nutrition Facts per muffin: Calories 218, Fat 16 grams, Saturated Fat .85g, Sodium 83mg, Carbohydrates 11g, Fiber 1.6g, Protein 2.8g
