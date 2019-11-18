With the Holidays rolling around, you may need a sweet treat to bring to your gatherings. Punta Clara Kitchen has you covered with the sweetest icing! Punta Clara Kitchen started in 1952 as a backyard hobby by Dorothy Pacey. Punta Clara Kitchen has grown into a family-owned and operated business that now involves FOUR generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies made using old, treasured family recipes. They handcraft their candies in their kitchen for over 65 years.
Ingredients:
5 cups sugar, divided
1½ sticks margarine
2 cups milk
½ cup corn syrup
Steps:
Caramelize 1-cup sugar. Add milk and dissolve sugar completely. Add 4 cups sugar, syrup, and margarine, and cook to 238°, stirring occasionally. Then turn off heat and cool to 180°. Beat with had mixer until thickened. Beat by hand until it “stacks”
For more information, visit Punta Clara Kitchen in store and online. Punta Clara Kitchen
17111 Scenic Hwy 98 (1mile south of the Grand Hotel)
Point Clear, AL 36564
251-928-8477
Hours:
Monday thru Saturday 9am-5pm
Sunday 12:30pm-5pm
