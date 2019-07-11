James and Faith from Taqueria Mexico & Taqueria Cancun stopped by Studio 10 to whip up some of their featured menu items- quesadillas, tacos and margaritas!
Don't miss their margarita happy hours! Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are $2.50 margaritas from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Tuesdays are $2.00 margaritas all day.
Be sure to visit their locations on Airport Boulevard and inside the Shoppes at Bel Air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.