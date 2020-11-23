The folks from The Cheese Cottage show us how to make raclette! The Swiss dish features a half wheel of cheese that's heated, melted and scraped onto bread or other food.
You can also check out The Cheese Cottage for specialty cheeses, jams, and lots of options for holiday gifts.
- The Cheese Cottage
- 650 St. Louis St.
- Mobile, AL, 36602
- 251-308-8488
- www.thecheesecottagellc.com
- EMAIL: info@thecheesecottagellc.com
