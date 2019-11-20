Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets combines two classic Italian dishes into one! This is one the kiddos and adults will love.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 lbs. ground chuck
- 30 oz frozen cheese ravioli
- 2, 24 oz jars tomato basil pasta sauce
- 2 cups frozen seasoning blend
- 15 oz ricotta cheese
- 2 cups Italian cheese blend, shredded
- .6 oz dried zesty Italian dressing mix
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
STEPS:
Heat a pot over medium high heat and add ground chuck. Cook for 8-10 minutes until browned and completely cooked. Drain if needed.
Return cooked ground chuck back to pot. Add seasoning blend, salt and Italian dressing mix. Cook over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add pasta sauce. Stir and simmer over medium low for 10 minutes.
Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick cooking spray. Ladle 2 cups of sauce into the baking dish to cover the bottom. Place a single layer of ravioli on the sauce to cover the bottom. Drop small spoonfuls of ricotta (1/3 of container) over the ravioli, and spread out with a spoon. Ladle 2 cups of sauce followed by a handful of mozzarella. Continue with 2 more layers. Finish with sauce on the top. Reserve the remaining mozzarella.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Remove foil and top with the reserved mozzarella. Cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
