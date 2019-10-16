Lucy from Greer's Markets shares a perfectly cheesy, creamy, pumpkin-y recipe to get you in the fall mood! She's also sharing some exciting news about a new little "pumpkin" in her life!
Ravioli and Veggies with Pumpkin Cream Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 18 oz cheese ravioli or tortellini, refrigerated or frozen
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 orange bell pepper, chopped small
- 1 small red onion, chopped small
- 1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 15 oz Alfredo sauce
- 1 cup pure pumpkin purée
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add bell peppers, onion, 1 tsp. kosher salt and black pepper. Cook for 10 minutes until softened.
Add Alfredo sauce, pumpkin, milk, 1 tsp. kosher salt, cayenne pepper and pumpkin pie spice to the skillet with the vegetables. Stir until well combined. Simmer on medium for 5-10 minutes.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add ravioli or tortellini and cook for 4 minutes. Add asparagus in with pasta and continue to cook for 1.5 minutes. Drain pasta and asparagus. Add drained pasta and asparagus to the skillet with sauce. Stir until pasta is coated and cook for a few minutes. Serve hot.
