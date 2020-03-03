1. Hold the oyster with your non-dominant hand. Insert the tip of your knife into the crevice at the hinge, and twist your wrist as if you’re turning a key or a screwdriver, not in a scooping motion. Be sure to always point your knife downward, toward the table, not at your other hand. The key is steady, firm pressure, but don’t use your full strength or you may end up plunging the knife into the oyster’s belly, or your hand. When you break through the oyster hinge, you’ll feel a light pop and the top shell will become loose.
2. Holding the knife blade flat and parallel to the top shell, slide the knife toward the top-right side of the oyster to slice through the adductor muscle. At this point, the top shell can be removed and you can see the oyster meat, quivering in its liqueur.
3. Take your knife, give it a quick wipe, and sweep it against the bottom of the shell, directly underneath from where the adductor muscle was attached. This detaches the oyster meat completely from the shell. Enjoy!
