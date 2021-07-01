Chef Nino with Rouses Markets makes a light and delicious Asian-inspired dish.
Serves 4
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra cilantro leaves for garnish
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1-pound lean ground turkey
- 8 bibb or iceberg lettuce leaves, rinsed and drained
- 1 jar roasted bell peppers, drained and cut into ¼-inch strips
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 8 teaspoons reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce
HOW TO PREP:
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly oil or coat a large, rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Place the breadcrumbs, egg, ¼ cup of the cilantro, shallot, ginger and salt in a large bowl, and mix until well combined. Mix the ground turkey into the bread-crumb mixture until just combined. Shape the meat mixture into 24 turkey meatballs, putting them on the prepared baking sheet. Place sheet in the oven and cook until meatballs are no longer pink inside, about 15 minutes.
Arrange the meatballs, lettuce leaves, bell pepper strips and the extra cilantro on a large platter; place the cooked rice and teriyaki sauce in separate bowls. Build the wraps by spreading ¼ cup rice and 3 meatballs inside and down the center of each lettuce leaf. Garnish with bell pepper strips and cilantro leaves, and drizzle with 1 teaspoon teriyaki sauce. Eat the wraps by hand as you would tacos.
MORE INFO:
ROUSES MARKETS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd.
- Theodore, AL 36582
- (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway
- Gulf Shores, AL 36542
- (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop
- Saraland, AL 36571
- (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd.
- Mobile, AL 36608
- (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd.
- Spanish Fort, AL 36527
- (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609
- Mobile, AL 36608
- 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Orange Beach, AL 36561
- 251-272-5034
HOURS: 7am-10pm
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
