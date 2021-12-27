Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Butterball turkey breast tenderloin (about 24 ounces)
- 1-pound Rouses fresh raw green onion sausage, removed from casing
- 2 links Rouses andouille sausage, cut lengthwise into small, long pieces
- Several strips of bacon of choice (thin cut)
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Remove turkey tenderloin from package and place on cutting board.
Butterfly tenderloin lengthwise (from one end to the other) and make it hinge apart, without separating it, so that you can stuff the green onion sausage into it.
Spread green onion sausage evenly into the opened tenderloin.
Now place cut andouille sausage on top of green onion sausage, and mash andouille into the green onion sausage until it’s completely blended.
Carefully close up the tenderloin as much as possible, keeping the stuffing inside. Wrap the stuffed tenderloin with slices of bacon, all along keeping the tenderloin closed up as much as possible.
Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning and place on a baking sheet, and place sheet into the preheated oven. Bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
