Co-hosts Joe & Chelsey are taking over the Studio 10 kitchen, trying out the feta pasta dish that went viral on social media. It was a hit, and with just a few ingredients, so easy to make!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz pasta of your choice (we used bow tie)
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup olive oil (plus more for finishing)
- 8 oz block feta cheese
- dried oregano
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- red pepper flakes
- salt & pepper
- fresh basil leaves
- Also need:
- baking dish, 8"x11" or 9"x13"
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add whole cherry tomatoes to small baking dish. Add olive oil, oregano, salt & pepper and toss.
Add the block of feta cheese in the middle. Season with more olive oil, oregano, salt & pepper. Bake for 30-35 minutes until tomatoes are bursting and feta cheese is brown/melted.
(Check last few minutes of baking...if needed...turn oven up to 450 and bake another 5-10 minutes until feta and tomatoes have browned.)
As soon as dish comes out of oven, add garlic and red pepper flakes to taste. Mash everything together and stir until well combined. Residual heat will cook garlic and release flavor of red pepper flakes.
Add the cooked pasta, along with fresh basil and toss. Finish with another splash of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
