Chef Eddie from Vegan Time food truck shows us a barbecue sandwich using oyster mushrooms. You can check out Vegan Time at the City of Mobile's Tour de Food Trucks.
SAUTEED BARBECUE OYSTER MUSHROOMS:
- 3 Large Oyster Mushrooms Chopped in 1/2 inch Sizes, Grilled Then Sautéed With:
- 1/2 Cup Bell Peppers Diced
- 1/2 Onions Diced
- 1/3 Cup Kale Chopped Finely
- 1/2 Tea Spoon Alkaline Seasoning
- Then Topped With:
- (Vegan Time) Famous Alkaline Barbecue Sauce Listed # 6 in USA Today
- 1 slice of Vegan Cheese on Bottom (Optional)
- Garnished with a Sprinkle of Kale on Top
- Bread (optional for sandwich)
ABOUT VEGAN TIME:
Vegan Time is based in Mobile, Alabama. You can find Vegan Time food truck at the skate park at Public Safety Memorial Park, located at 2301 Airport Blvd., Mobile, daily from noon- 7pm.
Vegan Time can be reached at 251-422-4765 or Facebook or Instagram. They will be at the City of Mobile's Tour de Food Trucks events and at the Mobile Flea Market June 26-27, 2021.
SPECIAL EVENT INFO:
City of Mobile's Tour de Food Trucks is the third Tuesday of each month from 4-9pm, through November 16, 2021, at various city parks in Mobile.
For a list of dates/locations, visit cityofmobile.org/parks.
